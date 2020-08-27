Director Honey Trehan tests positive for Covid-19

'Raat Akeli Hai' director Honey Trehan tests positive for Covid-19

  Aug 27 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 15:53 ist
Casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan on Thursday revealed his Covid-19 diagnosis and said his family will also undergo tests soon. 

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who recently made his directorial debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai, shared the news on Twitter.

"I have tested COVID positive today. BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon. 

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested,"  (sic) Trehan said. 

Prior to his directorial debut, Trehan has served as casting director on several films such as Sonchiriya, Udta Punjab, Talvar and Dedh Ishqiya

