'Radhe': 5 things to know about 'Seeti Maar' composer Devi Sri Prasad

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has become the talk of the town because of his recently-released song Seeti Maar, which is a part of Radhe's soundtrack. He composed the number for Telugu star Allu Arjun's 2017 release DJ and has reused the same for the Salman Khan-starrer. The Hindi version has become popular just like the original one, which bears testimony to the Rockstar's abilities.

With 'Bhai' fans in Seeti Maar mode, here are five things to know about DSP.



Not a newcomer



DSP is no stranger to Bollywood and shares a good rapport with Salman. The musician garnered a fair deal of attention with the Dhinka Chika number from Ready. He also composed and penned the Naacho Re Song from Bhai's Jai Ho. His song Aa Ante Amalapuram from Maximum too is reasonably popular.

Choice of the superstars



The star composer has worked with some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry. His most notable projects include Balakrishna's Legend, the Vijay-starrer Puli, Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and the Singam.

The Himesh Reshammiya connect

He shares a unique connection with Bollywood's 'Hit Machine' Himesh Reshammiya. He composed the background score for Dasavathaaram, HR's first major Tamil project as a composer. Jai Ho featured the Photocopy, which was rendered by the Jhalak singer. Radhe again brings them together. While DSP has hit the right notes with Seeti Maar, Himesh has impressed fans with the Dil De Diya track.



MJ fan

Devi Sri Prasad is a self-confessed Michael Jackson fan and once paid tribute to the legendary singer on his birth anniversary with a special track titled Jalsa. He also tried pulling off some of his iconic moves, giving fans a reason to reason. He received rave reviews for the attempt with most netizens praising his sincerity.



The road ahead



DSP is one of the busiest composers in the Telugu film industry and has several films lined up for release. His tunes will be heard in Pushpa, F3 and the Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi. He has also reportedly been roped in to compose for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.