'Radhe': Can we expect a different Salman film?

In the trailer of ‘Radhe’, Salman Khan says, “Ek baar maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khud ki bhi nahi sunta,” (Once I decide something, I don’t even listen to myself). The dialogue was immortalised by Salman himself in the Prabhu Deva-directorial ‘Wanted’ (remake of Telugu’s ‘Pokiri’), in 2009.

Many have slammed the duo for repeating a popular dialogue in the film, set to release on May 13 (in theatres and on ZeePlex). But then, creative dearth is a standout feature in Salman Khan’s films in recent times. His films lean on tested ideas and patterns.

Content-wise, can we expect anything different from 'Radhe'? Going by its promotional videos, the answer is a resounding no.

In ‘Dabbang 3’, the actor is introduced in an action sequence. Salman is seen dancing and jogging as he avoids bullets from the villains. Outrageously bad action choreography is a common feature in his films.

‘Dabbang’ felt fresh, thanks to the immensely likeable eccentric cop Chulbul Pandey. The rural flavour, hilarious wordplay, and blockbuster songs did justice to the masala-film template. The sequels, which had weak conflicts, can’t hold a candle to the original.

The stories of Salman films are silly. ‘Race 3’ has a plethora of characters and plenty of subplots. None of them register in our mind. The film doesn’t have the tension needed in a thriller.

Jingoistic sentiment is overused in his films, as seen in ‘Bharat’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. While the former was a decent-watch despite the flaws, the latter reflected the paucity of plots for Salman. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was a racy thriller, with interesting characters and engaging drama. The sequel was a poorly executed one-man show.

Critics have given him a raw deal of late. This hasn’t stopped his flicks from entering the 100-crore club. “My films are critic-proof. My fans will watch my films anyway,” he had once said.

As long as his fans enjoy his ridiculous and over-the-top bravado on screen, the forgettable party songs (featuring Jacqueline Fernandez or Disha Patani) and the irritating comic dialogues, the neutral audience’s wait for a unique Salman star vehicle will continue.

‘Sultan’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ showed Salman in different avatars. They were well-written films that gave him ample room to perform. The recent ones were plain lazy attempts.