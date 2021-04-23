Radhe deal: OTT proves to be a game-changer again

Just as Indian cinema was recovering from the body blow dealt by the Covid-19 outbreak last year, the second wave of the pandemic has given the industry a bigger jolt. The situation has once again put the spotlight on OTT platforms.

Bollywood, perhaps, is the worst hit among prominent industries. Due to the Covid-crisis in Maharashtra, uncertainty looms over many big releases. To handle the grim scenario, the makers of Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ have decided to release the action-drama on ZeePlex and DTH for Rs 299 per viewing and in theatres on May 13.

While many big Hollywood films have taken this route, this is a first for Indian cinema. Reports say the film was sold to ZeePlex for a whopping Rs 250 crore.

Recently, a record deal was struck as the Kannada film ‘Yuvarathnaa’ dropped on Amazon Prime Video just a week after its theatrical release. The decision was taken after the government imposed a restriction of 50 per cent occupancy in theatres.

As you wait for ‘Radhe’, Showtime lists some of the big films that opted for a quick OTT release after hitting the screens.

Saina (Hindi)

Parineeti Chopra plays the lead in this Bollywood biopic of Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal. The film is a simple yet endearing take on Saina’s journey from Hyderabad — country’s badminton hub — to the sport’s pinnacle. It has fine performances from Parineeti, Manav Kaul and Meghna Malik.

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Roberrt (Kannada)

‘Roberrt’ starring Darshan, is a Baasha-like revenge saga. It is mostly entertaining thanks to the grand sets, peppy songs and well-executed ‘mass’ moments.

Released in March, the film was Sandalwood’s first big hit of the year. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film will also has Jagapathi Babu, Asha Bhat, Ravi Kishan and Ravi Shankar in important roles.

Where: Amazon Prime Video (From April 25)

Wild Dog (Telugu)

Nagarjuna is still going strong. ‘Wild Dog’, released earlier this month, is based on two bombings. An Indian intelligence agent leads a covert operation to nab the brains behind a series of attacks. The film is streaming in four languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Where: Netflix