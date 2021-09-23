'Radhe Shyam' producers dismiss rumours of rift between Prabhas, Pooja Hegde

A few websites recently claimed that actor Prabhas was upset with Pooja Hegde's 'unprofessional behaviour' on the sets of Radhe Shyam. UV Creations, the banner behind the biggie, has now dismissed the rumours and made it clear that the stars share good rapport in real life. The press release stated that their admiration for each other is responsible for their crackling reel chemistry. The makers added that 'Aravinda' is a pleasure to work with and emphasised that, contrary to 'baseless rumours', she made it a point to arrive on the sets on time.

Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers. The flick has piqued the curiosity of fans as it marks Pooja's first collaboration with 'Darling'. She had some time ago revealed the romantic scenes will be a treat for the class audience.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will hit the screens this Sankranti alongside Valimai and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush, an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

The Baahubali hero will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The biggie will be shot on an impressive budget and is likely to feature impressive visual effects. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan too is a part of its cast.

Prabhas also has Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and marks his first collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan. The film is backed by Hombale Films and revolves around the journey of a 'violent man.

Pooja, on the other hand, will soon be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. She also has Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus in her kitty.