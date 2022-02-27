'Radhe Shyam' promotions to begin from March 1

'Radhe Shyam' to begin promotions from March 1, Prabhas fans in for a treat

'Radhe Shyam' will hit the screens on March 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 27 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 15:08 ist
The official poster of 'Radhe Shyam'. Credit: IMDb

The makers of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam are set to resume its promotions from March 1, according to reports. A new trailer will soon be unveiled to pique the curiosity of fans ahead of its release on March 11. Radhe Shyam was hit the screens on January 14 but that did not happen due to the third wave Covid-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen whether the second leg of promotions helps the flick become the talk of the town once again.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that revolves around the timeless bond between two lovers. Pabhas plays the role of a palmist in the biggie while Pooja Hegde plays the role of his lover 'Prerna'. The Aravinda Sametha actor had revealed some time ago that the film's romantic sequences cater to a class audience and have been shot quite aesthetically. 

Also Read | 'Radhe Shyam' Valentine's Day glimpse: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's crackling chemistry leaves fans asking for more
 

Radhe Shyam, however, may not have too many action scenes. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual has an impressive cast that includes Sathyaraj/ 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and Bhagyashree. Amitabh Bachchan serves as the narrator for the Hindi version.

Radhe Shyam will be Prabhas' first release after Saaho, which hit the screens in 2019. The Sujeeth-helmed actioner opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite negative reviews and emerged as a big hit in the Hindi market. It featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female protagonist and marked her first collaboration with 'Darling'. . The cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday.  It remains to be seen whether Radhe Shyam proves to be a memorable release for Prabhas.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. It is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The Baahubali hero will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. Prabhas also has Salaar, directed by  Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and marks his first collaboration with popular star Shruti Haasan.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prabhas
radhe shyam
Telugu cinema
Tollywood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 