'Radhe Shyam' to begin promotions from March 1, Prabhas fans in for a treat

The makers of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam are set to resume its promotions from March 1, according to reports. A new trailer will soon be unveiled to pique the curiosity of fans ahead of its release on March 11. Radhe Shyam was hit the screens on January 14 but that did not happen due to the third wave Covid-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen whether the second leg of promotions helps the flick become the talk of the town once again.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that revolves around the timeless bond between two lovers. Pabhas plays the role of a palmist in the biggie while Pooja Hegde plays the role of his lover 'Prerna'. The Aravinda Sametha actor had revealed some time ago that the film's romantic sequences cater to a class audience and have been shot quite aesthetically.

Radhe Shyam, however, may not have too many action scenes. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual has an impressive cast that includes Sathyaraj/ 'Rebel Star' Krishnam Raju, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar and Bhagyashree. Amitabh Bachchan serves as the narrator for the Hindi version.

Radhe Shyam will be Prabhas' first release after Saaho, which hit the screens in 2019. The Sujeeth-helmed actioner opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite negative reviews and emerged as a big hit in the Hindi market. It featured Shraddha Kapoor as the female protagonist and marked her first collaboration with 'Darling'. . The cast included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Panday. It remains to be seen whether Radhe Shyam proves to be a memorable release for Prabhas.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. It is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The Baahubali hero will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. Prabhas also has Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and marks his first collaboration with popular star Shruti Haasan.