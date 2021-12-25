'Radhe Shyam' trailer secures record-breaking views: 4 takeaways for Prabhas fans

The trailer of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, which was released on December 23, has set social media on fire with its intense presentation and stunning visuals. It received nearly 57 million views in 24 hours and broke Baahubali 2's four-year-old record to emerge as the 'most viewed Tollywood trailer' of all time. Here are key takeaways from the viral video

Prabhas turns 'Darling' for pan-India audience

Prabhas, who emerged as a global sensation with the Baahubali saga, consolidated his standing with action-packed Saaho. The positive response to these movies established him as a mass hero. With Radhe Shyam has apparently tried to experiment with this reel image. The trailer features him in a soft and 'classy' avatar and does not include action scenes. While he had previously played a 'lover boy' in his Telugu movie Darling, this is the first time he has donned such a role in a pan-India movie.

Pooja's big moment?

Pooja Hegde, who previously acted in the poorly-received Hindi movies Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4, is likely to get ample scope to shine in Radhe Shyam. Judging by the trailer, her character Prerna wants to be in a serious relationship with Prabhas' Vikramaditya, a heartthrob who wants 'flirtationship'.

Their chemistry appears to be quite crackling mainly because the packaging is quite good. Pooja might be able to hit the jackpot in Bollywood if the film meets the standards set by the trailer.

Whetting the appetite

A good trailer needs to pique the curiosity without revealing much about the film in question. This is exactly where Radhe Shyam strikes the right notes. The video suggests that Prabhas' character has a secret and gift that makes him more than a mere motral. Dialogues such as 'shuruhat se anth..' suggests that he is someone with the ability to see the future, which indicates that the film may have elements of time travel or take place in two different timelines. It, however, does not reveal too much about the story.

Dark climax on the cards

Bollywood is no stranger to tragic love stories. The Kamal Haasan-starrer Ek Duuje Ke Liye, a film about the romance between a Tamil man and a woman from North India, is a case in point. It emerged as a blockbuster, establishing 'Ulaga Nayagan' as a star in Hindi cinema. Radhe Shyam may continue the industry's tryst with the genre. Going by the trailer, it will revolve around two lovers who aren't meant to be together. Dialogues such as 'pyaar zindagi le sakta hain' and the hearbreaking 'I love you' suggest that the narrative will get quite dark as the story unfolds.