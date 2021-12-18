'Radhe Shyam' trailer to be unveiled on December 23, confirms Prabhas

Actor Prabhas on Saturday confirmed that the trailer of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam will be unveiled during a special event at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad on December 23. The function will be attended by his die-hard fans and is likely to be a grand affair. The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic drama that revolves around the bond between two eternal lovers. It has garnered a fair deal of attention with its teasers and posters, something that suggests it may prove to be a gamechanger for all concerned.

Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist Prerna and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. She once revealed that the film's romantic sequences will appeal to the class audience and have an old-world charm. Prabhas and Pooja's chemistry was one of the big highlights of the Aashiqui Aa Gayi music video, a clear indication that this may emerge as a popular pair. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will hit the screens on January 14. The film was to clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata but that did not happen as the Mahesh Babu-starrer was pushed back to April.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Baahubali hero is working on the actioner Salaar that marks his first collaboration with director Prashanth Neel. The film reportedly features him in two distinct avatars and is likely to be a treat for the mass audience. He will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush. It is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and will celebrate the 'victory of good over evil'.

The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Prabhas also has the Nag Ashwin-directed Project K, co-starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, in his kitty.