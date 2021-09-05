'Radhe Shyam' update: First song from Prabhas-starrer to be out on October 23?

The first song from the eagerly-awaited movie Radhe Shyam is likely to be released on actor Prabhas' birthday (October 23), according to a report carried by Tollywood.Net. The video has been shot in Italy and may appeal to the 'Gen Y' audience. The song has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran and it is likely to cater to those fond of romantic numbers. The buzz is that the release date of the first single will be formally announced next month.



Radhe Shyam is touted to be a 'classy' romantic drama that revolves around the love story of a palmist and a princess. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who previously wielded the microphone for the Gopichand-starrer Jil, and marks his first collaboration with the Baahubali hero. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist Prerna and is one of the most important releases of her career. The cast includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Malayalam actor Jayaram and Bhagyashree.



Radhe Shyam was to hit the screens in July but that did not happen due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. It is slated to release in theatres this Sankranti. Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero will be seen playing Lord Ram in the mythological drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.



He is part of KGF helmer Prashanth Neel's latest magnum opus Salaar, co-starring Shruti Haasan. He will also be seen in Project K, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin. There have been talks of him teaming up with Bollywood director Siddharth Anand for a spy-thriller.



Pooja, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the romantic comedy drama Most Eligible Bachelor. She also has the Bollywood biggie Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty.