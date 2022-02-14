'Radhe Shyam' Valentine's Day glimpse: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's crackling chemistry leaves fans asking for more

UV Creations on Monday unveiled the latest teaser of actor Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam much to the delight of die-hard fans.

The video, touted to be a Valentine's Day gift for the audiences, gives viewers a close look at the heartthrob reel equation with his 'Juliet' Pooja Hegde. Their crackling chemistry and breezy nok-jhok are as relatable as can be. Prabhas' charming loverboy avatar is a treat for those who liked his work in Darling and Mr Perfect. It, however, is a complete departure from his look in the Baahubali franchise. Pooja, on the other hand, looks a million bucks and plays the role of a hard-to-please sweetheart. It remains to be seen whether the narrative gives this fresh pair enough scope to work its magic.

Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna, is a romantic drama that revolves around the journey of two passionate lovers. The trailer, which broke the internet a few weeks ago, suggests that the story will feature a dark twist and several emotionally-gripping sequences. The Hindi-Telugu has an impressive supporting cast that includes Sathyaraj/Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedker and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Radhe Shyam was to hit the screens in January but that did not happen due to the 'third wave' of the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggie will release in theatres on March 11.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Adipurush. It is an adaptation of The Ramayana and features him in the role of Lord Ram. The Baahubali hero will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas also has Salaar, directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, in his kitty. It is touted to be an actioner and marks his first collaboration with Hombale Films.

Pooja, on the other hand, is working on the Rohit Shetty-directed Cirkus. The comedy-drama is based on the popular play The Comedy of Errors and features Ranveer Singh in the lead. The Aravinda Sametha actor is set to team up with Salman Khan for the action-comedy Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,

