Radhe' trailer to be out soon: Are Salman Khan fans in for a treat?

The trailer of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe will be released today (April 22) at 11 am much to the delight of movie buffs. It is expected to be a 'massy' affair, focussing on punch dialogues and action scenes.



Radhe has been directed by Prabhudeva and is his second consecutive movie with 'Bhai'. The two had last teamed up for Dabangg 3, which made a decent impact at the box office.

The film features the mass hero in a macho avatar, which might prove to be a treat for fans. It stars Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with her Bharat co-star. The MS Dhoni actor's screen presence is expected to be a highlight of the biggie. The cast includes Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Radhe was supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to release in theatres and on OTT on May 13, which is likely to help it find wide patronage.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He's working on the eagerly-awaited movie Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger series. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and is one of the biggest releases of her career.

Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and may prove to be a gamechanger for the erstwhile 'Serial Kisser'. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram and features Pooja Hegde, the star of popular Telugu movies such as Aravinda Sametha and Oka Laila Kosam, as the leading lady.

Salman will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and the Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim, which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Antim is reportedly a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern and features the Race 3 actor in the role of a cop.