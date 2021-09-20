Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal to host Netflix fan event 'TUDUM: India Spotlight'

Streaming platform Netflix on Monday announced actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal will host the Indian segment of the upcoming Netflix global fan event TUDUM.

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will be held on September 25 in a virtual format and will see more than 145 stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — come together for "a day full of exclusives and first looks".

Ahead of this global fan event, Netflix India Youtube will premiere TUDUM: India Spotlight at 9.00 pm.

"This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal... The trailer gives us a glimpse of the star-studded sneak-peek that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, and many more," a statement from the streamer read.

The viewers will get an insight into Finding Anamika, which marks the digital debut of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit; director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's lavishly mounted web debut series Heeramandi and Vishal Bhardwaj's spy thriller film Khufiya featuring Tabu, Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi.

The Netflix Global Fan Event will be attended by Dixit, alongside international stars like Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Jung Hae-in, and Zack Snyder.

Also taking part in the Global Fan Event event will be Jonathan Bailey, Jason Bateman, Zazie Beetz, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Manolo Cardona, Henry Cavill, John Cho, Lily Collins, Nicola Coughlan, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Kai, Kim Hee-chul, Regina King, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Majors, Adam McKay, Caleb McLaughlin, and Alvaro Morte.

Over the course of three hours, the streamer will provide exclusive first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage, including new trailers, from new blockbusters and returning favourites shows such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) The Crown, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Umbrella Academy and Ozark.

The virtual event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9.30 pm.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series, and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5.30 pm.

Netflix will also provide a glimpse into blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, Army of Thieves and others.

Elsa Pataky, Maite Perroni, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Noomi Rapace, Adam Sandler, Matthias Schweighöfer, Maisa Silva, Lilly Singh, Song Kang, Alejandro Speitzer, Omar Sy, Charlize Theron, Kenjiro Tsuda, Finn Wolfhard, Wiliam Zabka and many more will also join the event.