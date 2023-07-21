Raj and DK's Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

The upcoming series brings together Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 21:33 ist
Screengrab taken from 'Guns & Gulaabs' official trailer. Credit: Netflix

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on streaming platform on August 18.

The streamer shared the show's release date on its platform. "Coming on 18 August," the tagline read.

Also Read: Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows futuristic world

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is set in the 90s. It is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime, as per the official description of the series.

Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the show also features TJ Bhanu.

Guns & Gulaabs marks the first directorial venture of Raj & DK with streamer Netflix.

They earlier made shows The Family Man and Farzi for Prime Video and are currently working on the Indian chapter of Citadel for the streamer.

