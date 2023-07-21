Raj and DK's Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming web series Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on streaming platform on August 18.

The upcoming series brings together Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav.

The streamer shared the show's release date on its platform. "Coming on 18 August," the tagline read.

Also Read: Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' now titled 'Kalki 2898 AD', first glimpse shows futuristic world

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Guns & Gulaabs is set in the 90s. It is billed as a story that depicts love and innocence though it is set in a world of crime, as per the official description of the series.

Produced under Raj & DK’s banner D2R Films, the show also features TJ Bhanu.

Guns & Gulaabs marks the first directorial venture of Raj & DK with streamer Netflix.

They earlier made shows The Family Man and Farzi for Prime Video and are currently working on the Indian chapter of Citadel for the streamer.