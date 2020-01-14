Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, Ritu Nanda passed away on Tuesday in New Delhi, according to ANI. She was 71.

Ritu was reportedly suffering from cancer. The funeral will take place today. Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor was one of the first to break this tragic news. She posted a picture of the deceased, and wrote, "My dearest may your soul rest in peace" in the caption.

Scores of tweets and comments have come up on social media, sending condolences to the Kapoor family. Ritu was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son, Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.

