Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 14 2020, 12:36pm ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2020, 12:36pm ist
Neetu Kapoor along with Ritu Nanda in the picture. (Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

Daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, Ritu Nanda passed away on Tuesday in New Delhi, according to ANI. She was 71.

Ritu was reportedly suffering from cancer. The funeral will take place today. Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor was one of the first to break this tragic news. She posted a picture of the deceased, and wrote, "My dearest may your soul rest in peace" in the caption.

Scores of tweets and comments have come up on social media, sending condolences to the Kapoor family. Ritu was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son, Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter.
 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ritu Nanda
Raj Kapoor
Amitabh Bachchan
Neetu Kapoor
Comments (+)
 