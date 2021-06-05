Raji reminds us to fight oppression: Samantha Akkineni on 'The Family Man' Season 2 controversy

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who made her OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2, says that she agreed to play the role of the rebel Raji in the series to encourage others to fight hate and oppression. The Majili star added that she watched several documentaries to understand the hardships faced by Eelam Tamils as she knew the issue would have to be handled with care.

The series ran into trouble when the Tamil Nadu government urged the Information and Broadcasting ministry to ban it for allegedly 'insulting' Tamil culture. Bajpayee soon assured everyone that the show did not show any community in a bad light and pointed out that several Tamils were associated with it.



The Family Man Season 2 is an espionage-thriller that revolves around what happens when NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, played by the Satya actor, locks horns with Sam's character. Major portions of the show are set in Chennai and feature several Tamil dialogues.

Also Read | 'The Family Man' Season 2 series review: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is a masterpiece

The biggie released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 4), receiving rave reviews from fans. The cast includes Sharib Hashmi, Mime Gopi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and the late Asif Basra. A third season is reportedly in the works and maybe set in China.

Samantha, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will next be seen in the Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, directed by ace filmmaker Gunasekhar. The film will be shot on a grand scale and may establish her as a 'Lady Superstar'. The cast includes Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

Samantha also has the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivn, in her kitty. It features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as the lead pair. These films are likely to release once the Covid-19 situation improves. There is a perception that she may act in Bollywood films in the near future.