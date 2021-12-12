Rajinikanth birthday celebrations: Bengaluru takes the cake, literally!

As Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday, fans across the country made grand gestures to wish their 'Thalaivar' on his birthday.
Amid these celebrations, Bengaluru took the cake, quite literally!
Rajinikanth's fans from Bengaluru cut a 71-feet-long cake weighing 200 kgs to celebrate his birthday.
#JustIn: Fans of Superstar #Rajinikanth in #Bengaluru celebrate their #Thalaivar's birthday by cutting a 71 feet long cake weighing 200 kg at FreedomPark.
— Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) December 12, 2021
The event was organised at Freedom Park.
