Rajinikanth birthday celebrations: Bengaluru takes the cake, literally!

As Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday, fans across the country made grand gestures to wish their 'Thalaivar' on his birthday.

Amid these celebrations, Bengaluru took the cake, quite literally!

Rajinikanth's fans from Bengaluru cut a 71-feet-long cake weighing 200 kgs to celebrate his birthday.

The event was organised at Freedom Park.