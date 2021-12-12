Rajini's b'day celebrations: Bengaluru takes the cake!

Rajinikanth birthday celebrations: Bengaluru takes the cake, literally!

As Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turns 71 on Sunday, fans from Bengaluru cut a unique cake weighing 200kg

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 13:28 ist
Rajinikanth's fans from Bengaluru cut a 71-feet-long cake weighing 200 kgs to celebrate his birthday. Credit: DH Photo/ Pushkar V

As Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turned 71 on Sunday, fans across the country made grand gestures to wish their 'Thalaivar' on his birthday.

Amid these celebrations, Bengaluru took the cake, quite literally!

Also Read | Birthday special: 5 reasons that make Rajinikanth Tamil cinema's undisputed 'Thalaivar'

Rajinikanth's fans from Bengaluru cut a 71-feet-long cake weighing 200 kgs to celebrate his birthday.

The event was organised at Freedom Park.

