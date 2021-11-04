Rajinikanth fans rejoice as 'Annaatthe' hits the screens

Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe hit the screens on Thursday across Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, with his fans celebrating the film's release by flocking to cinemas and bursting firecrackers. The actor's fans and others tracking Tamil films in social media said the movie 'is a family entertainer by Thalaivar,' a 'sentimental-action drama,' a 'brother-sister sentiment flick,' and so on.

According to them, Rajinikanth's performance also brought back memories of his old films like Mullum Malarum which was noted for the portrayal of the love and affection between a brother and sister. Several fans, who burst firecrackers and danced their way to movie halls, expect the movie to perform well at the box office similar to hits like the Muthu (1995), which were also released on Deepavali.

While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film is directed by ace filmaker Siva, noted for his commercial Tamil hits. Film critic M Bharath Kumar said after 26 years, a Rajinikanth movie is released on Deepavali only this year. "It was Muthu way back in 1995 that saw a Deepavali release. Rajinikanth has given his best in Annaatthe," Kumar told PTI "The fizz, you usually see in his films is, however, not all pervasive," the critic claimed. Actors Vishal-Arya combo, 'Enemy' written and directed by Anand Shankar also hit the screens today.

Thalapathi (1991), Polladhavan (1980) and Thangamagan (1983) were among the Rajinikanth movies released on Deepavali that did well at the box-office. The film Annaatthe also features a peppy number, Annaatthe Annaatthe Varen sung by late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam. Sources close to Rajinikanth said the film "is witnessing a global release in approximately 1,000 screens." Sun Pictures, the production house tweeted "#Annaatthe Thiruvizha (festival) aarambam (begins) From Today in theatres near you!" Annaatthe is also the first Tamil film to hit the screens after Rajinikanth made it categorical that he would not be venturing into politics. The actor recently received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award and days ago underwent a procedure here at a hospital to restore blood supply to brain.

Usually, films of top stars are released on festivals like Deepavali and Pongal. Actor Siva Karthikeyan's Doctor, released last month was the first film to have a successful run in cinemas following the Covid-19 pandemic and it has reportedly registered a Rs 100 crore box office collection.