Rajinikanth says people ‘misunderstood his ‘Janta Curfew’ video

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth had recently shared a video message urging people to remain indoors during the ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday (March 22) to stay safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The clip was, however, soon taken down by Twitter amid reports of it featuring a factual mistake. ‘Superstar’ has now reacted to the controversy and said that people misunderstood his words. The mass hero added that he had merely urged citizens to respect the curfew and never said that doing so would solve the problem.

“I had said that if we respect the curfew and stay at home for 12 to 14 hours, we can prevent India from entering stage 3. It was understood as if I said that it was enough if we stayed at home on Sunday alone and was shared widely. Twitter had removed my post for the same reason.”

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced several producers to delay the shoots of major projects and this has brought the film fraternity to a standstill. Jersey, Radhe and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya are just a few of the films that have been put on hold. Similarly, the release dates of biggies like F9, Sooryavanshi and No Time to Die have been pushed back.

Coming back to Rajinikanth, he was last seen in the Pongal/Sankranti release Darbar that clicked with die-hard fans despite receiving mixed reviews. The film had a stellar cast that included Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nawab Shah and Nivetha Thomas.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Thalaivar 168/Annaatthe that marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker ‘Siruthai’ Siva. The film features Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Khushboo as the leading ladies.