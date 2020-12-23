Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe' movie shoot put on hold as four crew members test Covid-19 positive

The shooting of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaathe was on Wednesday postponed after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19. However, Rajinikanth and others have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Sun Pictures, the producers of the film which is expected to be released after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in April-May next year, said it has “postponed” the shooting to “ensure utmost safety.”

Sources said Rajinikanth was subjected to a swab test after crew members tested positive for Covid-19, adding that the actor is expected to return to Chennai by Thursday. The shooting for the film resumed on December 14 after over eight months.

“During routine testing at Annaathe shoot, four crew members have tested positive for Covid-19. Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety, Annaathe shooting has been postponed,” Sun Pictures said in a tweet.

The producers had taken enough precautions to minimise the risk of catching Covid-19 infection for the crew members by creating a bio-bubble environment at a hotel inside Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the shooting spot.

The shooting was postponed several times in the past, but the actor agreed to complete the film before he takes a plunge in politics — Rajinikanth has promised to announce the date of launch of his political party on December 31. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021.

The actor had indirectly admitted in October that he underwent a renal transplant in 2016 and that doctors have warned him that he may easily catch the infection due to his low immunity power.