Rajini to make cameo in daughter's film 'Lal Salaam'?

Rajinikanth to make cameo appearance in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'

The film will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Nov 05 2022, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 15:54 ist
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth with his daughter Aishwarya. Photo credit: Twitter / @ash_rajinikanth

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, its makers announced on Saturday.

The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "'Lal Salaam' to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman."

Also Read | 'Moments to treasure': Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth has reportedly entered into a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. Lal Salaam is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.

The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.

Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajinikanth
Entertainment News
Tamil Cinema

What's Brewing

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

Neymar vying for glory, redemption in Qatar

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

More fossil fuels burnt since last year's Glasgow pact

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

Each captain has a different way of operating: Binny

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

A bizarre blend of truth and fantasy

How to make your balcony cosy

How to make your balcony cosy

 