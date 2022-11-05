Rajinikanth to make cameo appearance in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film Lal Salaam, its makers announced on Saturday.
The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.
Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "'Lal Salaam' to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman."
#LalSalaam 🫡 to everyone out there!
We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar 🌟 @rajinikanth in a special appearance!
Directed by @ash_rajinikanth 🎬
Starring @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl in the leads 🏏
Music by @arrahman 🎶 pic.twitter.com/aYlxiXHodZ
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 5, 2022
Rajinikanth has reportedly entered into a two-film deal with Lyca Productions. Lal Salaam is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.
The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.
Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.
