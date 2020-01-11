Rajinikanth's Darbar has a good day 2

Darbar, starring veteran actor Rajinikanth in the lead role, arrived in theatres on Thursday (January 9, 2020) and opened to a solid response at the box office. According to reports, it collected around Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu on day one, much to the delight of the 'Superstar' fans. The film is likely to stay strong today as well and rake in the moolah.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst LM Kaushik says that the collections could be around Rs 13 crore.

"Darbar will not witness a jump today (as it's a working day). However, the drop in collections will not be too big as the talk is mixed and not negative. There is also no competition as the next big Pongal release (Pattas) will hit screens only next weekend," he adds.

The film has also exceeded expectations in Chennai and grossed Rs 2.27 crore on the opening day. In doing so, it has outperformed Petta and Kaala but failed to match 2.0 and Vijay's Sarkar. Its day two collections to are likely to quite impressive.

Meanwhile, Darbar has reportedly been leaked online by a website and many feel this might affect its collections in the long run.

The actioner, directed by top filmmaker AR Murugadoss, features Rajinikanth in the role of a 'bad cop' who lives life on his own terms. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Yogi Babu and Nivetha Thomas.

Coming back to Rajini, he will next be seen in Thalaivar 168, helmed by mass director Siva. The film features Khushboo and Meena as the heroines, which has piqued the curiosity.