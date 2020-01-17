Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' is a washout in Hindi

Veteran actor Rajinikanth's much-hyped Darbar, which hit screens on January 9, 2020, is doing solid business in the Southern states, which proves 'Superstar' is still a force to be reckoned with. It, however, has failed to make an impact in the Hindi belt. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says, the actioner is a 'washout' as it was not promoted too well. He adds this is surprising as the film has a pan-India title.

"Darbar is a complete washout in Hindi. The makers did not promote it well and there was no buzz around the movie. The film had the potential to do well as it has a pan-India title and features Sunil Shetty (as the villain)," adds Tuteja.

Hindi-dubbed versions of South films usually don't do too well. However, the 2018 biggie 2.0 had emerged as a success up North. Similarly, Kabali had opened better than expected. As such, many in the industry had expectations from Darbar, which makes the debacle quite unfortunate.

Darbar has been directed by mass filmmaker AR Murugadoss and features the 'Super One' in the role of a 'bad cop'. The cast also includes Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Dalip Tahil.

With the biggie in theatres, Rajini has turned his attention to the Siva-directed Thalaivar 168. The film, touted to be a rural-drama, has Meena and Khushboo as the leading ladies