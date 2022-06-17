Rajinikanth's next film titled 'Jailer'

Superstar Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar has been titled Jailer.

The movie, Rajinikanth's 169th feature project, is backed by Sun Pictures.

The production company, a division of Sun TV Network Limited, shared the title of the film on Twitter.

"#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer," the post read.

Nelson is directing the film from his own script. Jailer is his second collaboration with Sun Pictures post Vijay-led blockbuster Beast.

Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the music for the film.

Rajinikanth's last big screen outing was in 2021 with Annaatthe.

Jailer is presented by Kalanithi Maran. Details related to the cast and plot of the film are under wraps.