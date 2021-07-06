Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’ now in NFAI collection

The Pune-based National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has announced a significant addition of the original camera negative of Rajkumar Hirani’s film 'PK' (2014) in its collection.

Hirani is one of the big contemporary Indian filmmakers who has carved a niche for himself through his distinct filmography over the years. Hirani handed over the original camera negative of his 2014 film 'PK' to Director NFAI, Prakash Magdum, in Mumbai.

“It was important to preserve the negative and I am very happy that it would be preserved in NFAI at Pune. It is the duty of a filmmaker to ensure that the films are preserved and I appeal to all filmmakers to support NFAI in this important cause,” said Hirani.

Apart from the original camera negative, about 300 cans consisting of rushes of 'PK' and outtakes of 3 Idiots film were also handed over for preservation. A huge paper material consisting of posters, lobby cards and photographs of films directed by Hirani would also be handed over to NFAI.

Hirani, an alumnus of FTII, is known for his light-hearted takes on tackling social issues through his films and provide a new perspective on contemporary issues. The original Negatives of Rajkumar Hirani‘s earlier films like Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and 3 Idiots (2009) are already being preserved at NFAI.

Written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'PK' is a wonderful political satire on Indian society. Co-produced by Hirani along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 'PK' also happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on celluloid in India. Commenting on superstition, 'PK', with the quirky titular character of an alien, tries to make sense of the world around, in an eccentric but endearing way.

NFAI Director Prakash Magdum, said, “It is wonderful to add 'PK' in our collection, especially because it was shot on celluloid.” The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of the production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation.”