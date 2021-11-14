Rajkummar Rao proposes to Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao goes down on one knee to propose ladylove Patralekhaa

The couple were dressed in all whites during their engagement celebrations, videos of which are currently doing the rounds on social media

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 14 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 15:29 ist
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Credit: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now engaged as the actor went down on one knee to propose to her with a ring.

The couple were dressed in all whites during their engagement celebrations, videos of which are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The Newton" star was seen going down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who too did the same and asked him to marry her.

In the clip, Rajkummar, who looks dapper in a white kurta-churidaar paired with a matching jacket and sneakers, is heard saying: "Patralekhaa, will you marry me?"

Patralekhaa goes down on her knees and asks him: "Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?" and puts a ring on his finger.

Once the two exchange rings, the couple are seen dancing on Ed Sheeran's Perfect.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as Citylights and the web show Bose: Dead/Alive.

