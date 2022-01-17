Raju Jeyamohan wins 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5'

Actor, mimicry artiste and assistant director Raju Jeyamohan on Sunday walked away with the much-coveted title of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Actor and show host Kamal Haasan presented the title trophy and a winner's cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Raju Jeyamohan at the grand finale of the popular Tamil reality show.

Interestingly, TV anchor Priyanka Deshpande emerged the first runner up while TV actress Pavni Reddy ended up as the second runner up.

The five contestants to make it to the final round of this fiercely contested season were Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Amir and Niroop.

Among the final five, Niroop was the first to be evicted, followed by Amir and Pavni.

Raju, who has been a part of television shows and a couple of films, has clearly been the audience's favourite all through the season.