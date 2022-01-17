Raju Jeyamohan wins 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5'

Raju Jeyamohan wins 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5'

TV anchor Priyanka Deshpande emerged the first runner up

IANS
IANS, Chennai ,
  • Jan 17 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 13:42 ist
Actor and show host Kamal Haasan presented the title trophy. Credit: Twitter/@RockyVili

Actor, mimicry artiste and assistant director Raju Jeyamohan on Sunday walked away with the much-coveted title of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Actor and show host Kamal Haasan presented the title trophy and a winner's cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Raju Jeyamohan at the grand finale of the popular Tamil reality show.

Interestingly, TV anchor Priyanka Deshpande emerged the first runner up while TV actress Pavni Reddy ended up as the second runner up.

The five contestants to make it to the final round of this fiercely contested season were Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Amir and Niroop.

Among the final five, Niroop was the first to be evicted, followed by Amir and Pavni.

Raju, who has been a part of television shows and a couple of films, has clearly been the audience's favourite all through the season.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Big Boss
Entertainment News
Kamal Haasan
India News

What's Brewing

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

Prince Andrew: Losing military titles, but still prince

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Super-rich thrive as Covid pushes millions into poverty

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

Biden urges Covid-weary US to stop seeing 'Spider-Man'

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

DH Toon | No (D)joke(r). Get vaccinated.

Bone deformity gets a hi-tech twist in Bengaluru

Bone deformity gets a hi-tech twist in Bengaluru

Lantana removal not one-time work

Lantana removal not one-time work

 