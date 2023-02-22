Rakhi Sawant says she won't give divorce to Adil Durrani

Actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant has alleged that her in-laws, parents of her husband Mysuru-based Adil Khan Durrani, are not accepting her since she was a Hindu and she would not divorce him.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, she cried and said, "I want justice. Today morning, I spoke to Adil's father. He said, 'you are a Hindu and thus, I can't accept you'. I told him, 'I was Hindu but I accepted Islam and your son married me'. Adil frequently threatens of giving me a talaq or divorce. 'Adil Khan Durrani, I have come to Mysuru, I will not give you divorce'."

Adil was in judicial custody in Mumbai in connection with a case filed by Rakhi Sawant.

He was brought to Mysuru by V V Puram Police, in connection with a case filed by an Iran-based student, who studied in Mysuru five years ago, of rape and cheating.

According to Mysuru City Police, Adil was produced before Mysuru District Principal and Sessions Judge on Wednesday. He has been remanded to police custody till February 27.

Rakhi had filed a case with Mumbai Police, with multiple allegations against Adil, including mishandling her funds and domestic violence.

Based on a complaint by a native of Iran, who was studying 'Doctor of Pharmacy' in a city college, the V V Puram police have registered a case against Adil under Sections 376, 417, 420, 504 and 506 of IPC.