Akshay shares the first look poster of ‘Raksha Bandhan’

‘Raksha Bandhan’: Akshay Kumar shares the first look poster of his new movie

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 19:56 ist
Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'. Credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, on Monday (August 3), took to Twitter to share the first look poster of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan much to the delight of his fans. He said that he was deeply touched by the story and agreed to be a part of the film almost ‘instantly’. The mass hero went on to dedicate the movie to his sisters and thanked  Aanand L Rai for presenting the flick to the audience.

“A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career.Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister.Thank you @aanandlrai ,this one is very special,” (sic) he tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan is likely to explore the bond between a man and his sisters and cater to the family audience. Many feel that the film will be set in the heartland as Aanand L Rai is known for highlighting the simple joys associated with life in a small city. The film is slated to hit screens in September 2021.

Also Read: ‘Filhall 2’ to have a new cast? Akshay Kumar reacts

Coming back to Akshay, he was last seen in the well-received Good Newwz that emerged as a commercial success despite releasing days after the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The comedy had a strong cast that included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame and Diljit Dosanjh.

The ’Khiladi’ will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Kollywood filmmaker Raghava Lawrence. The film features him in a scary new avatar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route. He will soon be seen in the Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi, the latest entry into the ‘Rohit Shetty Cop Universe’. The film is slated to hit screens this Diwali but that might not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

