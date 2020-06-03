Rakul Preet condemns racism amid George Floyd protests

Rakul Preet is beyond any doubt one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. During her career, the actress has worked alongside certified A-listers like Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu and proved that she belongs to the big league. The ‘Punjabi Kudi’ on Wednesday penned a strong note condemning racism and urged people to save humanity. She added that it is not possible to stay quiet at a time when the protectors of law become its destroyers.

Rakul’s comments come in the wake of the George Floyd incident, which has created unrest in the United States. In a video, which has gone viral, a cop is seen kneeling on a African-American restaurant worker’s neck after pinning him to the ground. Hollywood biggies and streaming giants recently united to condemn racism and highlight that ‘black lives matter’. Professional wrestling giant WWE too has made it clear that there is no space for racism in the global community.

Coming back to Rakul, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Spyder star was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi, which released on January 3. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Rajkummar Rao, failed to impress critics and proved to be a commercial failiure.

She will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Indian 2, the biggest movie of her career. The movie, a sequel to Indian/Hindustani, is Shankar’s first big project after 2.0 and is likely to release in 2021. The biggie features Kamal Haasan in the titular role and will be his first release since the box office dud Vishwaroopam 2/Vishwaroop 2 . The cast includes Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame and Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul will also be seen in Ayalaan and the John Abraham starrer Attack.

