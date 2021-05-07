Rakul Preet had no reservations about playing a condom taster, says director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar

Actor Rakul Preet will soon be seen essaying the role of a condom taster in a family drama, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The project has piqued the curiosity of the fans due to its unique concept, which suggests that it may be a gamechanger for the 'Punjabi Kudi. In a statement issued to the media, the filmmaker said that the Theeran star agreed to be a part of the project 'immediately' after hearing the script and was thrilled at the prospect of taking up the challenging role.

He added that Rakul was selected as she was 'best suited' for the role.

"She brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, she was our first choice," said the director



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had become the talk of the town when he played the role of a sperm donor in his maiden Hindi film Vicky Donor, which has attained cult status over the year. The general perception is that Tejas' movie might have a similar impact on Rakul's career if it is executed properly.

The young star began her Bollywood career with Yaariyan, which did reasonably well at the box office. She subsequently turned her attention to Telugu movies and found a foothold in Tollywood. Rakul made her comeback with Aiyaary but failed to make her presence felt. She finally hit the right notes with her work in De De Pyaar De, co-starring Ajay Devgn.



The actor will next be seen in Sardaar Ka Grandson, slated to release on Netflix. It stars Arjun Kapoor and is touted to be one of the biggest films of his career. Rakul also has the Mayday, Attack and Thank God in her kitty. She is also part of the Tamil movie Indian 2, which features Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair.