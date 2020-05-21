Rakul Preet is looking forward to working on ‘De De Pyaar De’ sequel

A few websites had recently reported that a sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet , was in the works and this created a buzz among fans. The ‘Punjabi Kudi’ has, now, reacted to the rumours and said that that she is excited about reuniting with team once the coronavirus situation improves. While speaking to BollywoodLife, she added that she came know about the project ‘from the news’.

De De Pyaar De, directed by Akiv Ali, was a romantic-drama that revolved around what happens when a 50-year-old businessman falls for a woman half his age. The film, featuring Tabu in a key role, received favourable reviews from a vast section of the audience due to the engaging narrative and lively presentation. The movie exceeded expectations and gave Rakul her first clean hit in Bollywood. Many feel, the sequel is going to be even more enjoyable than the first part.

Rakul, a popular name in Telugu cinema, entered Bollywood with Yaariyan and added a new dimension to her career. Thereafter, she acted opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary, which did not do well at the box office.

De De Pyaar De opened new avenues for her and helped her make inroads in Bollywood. She currently has the multi-starrer Thank God and a film with Arjun Kapoor in her kitty. The Kick 2 star will be seen opposite Siddharth of Rang De Basanti fame in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The vigilante-drama, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The biggie features Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair. Ayalaan is another big project in her kitty. The sci-fi movie, directed by Ravikumar, marks her first collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan. The flick is expected to hit screens in December.

Also read: Rakul Preet on shooting amid COVID-19 threat: Leaving home felt like going to war