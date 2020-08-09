Rakul Preet to Adivi Sesh: Stars wish Mahesh Babu on his birthday

There’s no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest and popular names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his good looks, stellar screen presence and versatility as a performer. The star has delivered quite a few blockbusters, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. Several popular names from the film industry, on Sunday, took to Twitter to wish ‘Prince’ on his birthday.

“Happppy birthdayyyyy @urstrulyMaheshsir! Wishing you a year filled with laughter and happiness and all the success you deserve forever have a fantastic day, (sic)” tweeted actress Rakul Preet.

Thakur Anoop Singh, who impressed a section of the audience with his performance in Naa Peru Surya, expressed a desire to work with ‘Super Star’ in the near future.

“Wishing @urstrulyMahesh Babu Garu a very happy birthday & a glorious year ahead. It’s one of my dreams to work with you in future sir Regards, Thakur Anoop Singh, (sic)” he tweeted

Here are some more tweets about Mahesh Babu’s birthday.

A fellow Leo,a superstar & an amazing human being @urstrulyMahesh wish you many many happy returns of the day..be blessed always & hv an amazing year ahead.. — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) August 9, 2020

Wishing a heartfelt happy birthday to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir! Today’s a festival for the millions! Your encouragement & kind words of grace have meant the world to me & the team. Thank you for the value and faith you have given for my dream film #Major Lots of love sir 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fDMF4pzlKH — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) August 9, 2020

‘Super Star’ began his acting career as a teenager with the Krishna-directed Balachandrudu, which hit screens in 1990. He was subsequently launched as a romantic hero in Raja Kumarudu (1999), which made a good impact at the box office. He went on to star in popular films such as Okkadu, Athadu, Pokiri and Businessman, proving his mettle. He played the parallel lead alongside Venkatesh in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), widely regarded as one of the most successful multi-starrers of all time. He hit a rough patch in 2016/ 17 when Brahmotsavam and Spyder failed to live up to expectations. The actor, however, bounced back with Bharat Ane Nenu (2018).

He was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film marked his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and this proved to be its big highlight.

MB will next be seen in the Parasuram-directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which features him in a new avatar. He also has a movie with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli in his kitty.