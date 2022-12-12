Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela expecting first child

Ram Charan and Upasana Kondinela, one of the most adorable and talked about celebrity couples in the Telugu Film Industry, are all set to embrace parenthood.

Telugu superstar and Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi took to social media to announce this news.

"With the Blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child," the post read.

The news comes after ten years of their wedding.

Ever since the news broke, wishes started pouring in from all quarters as social media platforms were flooded and RC’s fans started trending “Congratulations Anna” on Twitter.

RRR star Ram Charan married Upasana on June 14, 2012, in Hyderabad, after dating for several years. In June 2022, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway in Italy.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy filming his most-talked-about project RC 15, which is being directed by Shankar and backed by producer Dil Raju.