Ram Charan announces 1st production-movie on Savarkar

Ram Charan announces his first production - a movie around Veer Savarkar

The 'India House' is set in the pre-independence era in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around India House

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 28 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 17:53 ist
The poster of the Ram Charan-produced film 'The India House'. Credit: Twitter

On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, RRR star Ram Charan announced the launch of the first film to be produced under the V Mega Pictures banner where he has partnered with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

Releasing the teaser of The India House, named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, Ram Charan tweeted that the film will be headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha (whose Netaji Subhas Bose-centric Spy is much-awaited) and Anupam Kher, helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

The India House is set in the pre-independence era in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around India House. It was, incidentally, a residence for Indian students run by the nationalist lawyer and editor of the 'Indian Sociologist', Shyamji Krishna Varma.

It was with Shyamji Krishna Varma that Mahatma Gandhi had an impassioned argument on revolution versus non-violence, which inspired him to write his 1909 manifesto 'Hind Swaraj'.

