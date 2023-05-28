Ram Charan announces his first production - a movie around Veer Savarkar

On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, RRR star Ram Charan announced the launch of the first film to be produced under the V Mega Pictures banner where he has partnered with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.
Releasing the teaser of The India House, named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London, Ram Charan tweeted that the film will be headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha (whose Netaji Subhas Bose-centric Spy is much-awaited) and Anupam Kher, helmed by Ram Vamsi Krishna.
On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE
headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna!
Jai Hind!@actor_Nikhil @AnupamPKher… pic.twitter.com/YYOTOjmgkV
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 28, 2023
The India House is set in the pre-independence era in London. The teaser hints at a film that unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around India House. It was, incidentally, a residence for Indian students run by the nationalist lawyer and editor of the 'Indian Sociologist', Shyamji Krishna Varma.
It was with Shyamji Krishna Varma that Mahatma Gandhi had an impassioned argument on revolution versus non-violence, which inspired him to write his 1909 manifesto 'Hind Swaraj'.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament
Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event
Computer built to forecast future using water waves
PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament
Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final
IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big
Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory
Base camp set for Mt Meru summit
Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles
Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope