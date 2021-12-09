Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu to collaborate for multi-starrer?

Telugu stars Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu may soon collaborate for a multi-starrer, according to reports. The film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and is likely to go on the floors after the filmmaker wraps up his film with 'Thalapathy' Vijay. The director shares a strong rapport with the two. Vamshi wielded the microphone for Mr C's well-received Yevadu. He directed 'Prince' in Maharshi, which did well at the box office. The perception is that this will be a gamechanger for him as both actors enjoy a strong fan following.

Interestingly, Charan and Mahesh are no strangers to two hero movies. the Spyder star teamed up with Venkatesh for the 2013 release Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Charan, on the other hand, will be seen as the parallel lead alongside Jr NTR in Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). It remains to be seen whether Vamshi's proposed project lives up to expectations.

Mahesh Babu, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been directed by Parasuram and caters to a mass audience. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is her first collaboration with the heart-throb. The star rose to fame with her National Award-winning performance in Mahanati but wasn't able to keep the momentum going as films like Saamy 2 and Rang De failed to live up to expectations. Sarkaru Vaari Paata may help her regain her mojo.

He also has films with Trivikram Srinivas and S S Rajamouli in his kitty,

Charan, other the other hand, will next be seen in the previously-mentioned RRR. The period drama, which highlights the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters, will hit the screens on January 7. He will be seen alongside his father Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. He has collaborated with top filmmaker Shankar, the visionary behind films such as Indian and 2.0, for RC 15. It stars Kiara Advani as the female protagonist.

