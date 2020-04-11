Ram Charan’s flop movie makes an impact on television amid coronavirus lockdown

The Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama was recently aired on television for the fifth time and it garnered an impressive TRP of 8.18, much to the delight of the ‘Mega Army’. Many feel that the film benefitted from the coronavirus lockdown that has made TV the top source of entertainment for the aam janta. Either way, this is a big achievement and proves that the mass hero is a force to be reckoned with.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, hit the screens during Sankranti 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. It, however, failed to impress a vast section of the audience and this proved to be its downfall. The actioner eventually turned out to be a disaster with Charan apologising to fans for failing to meet expectations. The flick had a strong cast that included Kiara Advani of Bharat Ane Nenu fame and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Coming to the present, ‘Mr C’ will be resuming work on the eagerly awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) once the coronavirus situation improves. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, features him in a macho avatar and marks his first collaboration with ‘Nandamuri Bidda’ Jr NTR. The period-drama has a stellar supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Ray Stevenson. RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

There has also been talk of Charan playing a key role in Koratala Siva’s Acharya that features the legendary Chiranjeevi in the lead. Recently, ‘Megastar’ revealed that this will be possible only if the Yevadu hero is able to allocate dates for the movie.