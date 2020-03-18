Ram Charan says Chiranjeevi asked him to look at failures ‘objectively’

Ram Charan is arguably one of the biggest names in Tollywood. During his career, he has been a part of blockbusters such as Magadheera and Rangasthalam and this his has established him as a force to be reckoned with. However, at the same time, ‘Mr C’ has delivered box office duds like Orange and Zanjeer. While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the mass hero said that his father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi once told him to look at failure “objectively” and not get disheartened by setbacks.

“I have seen my father (Chiranjeevi) putting equal effort into every film. He advised me not to get disheartened but to look at failure objectively. I think that was one of my best realisations,” he added.

‘Mega Power Star’ also revealed that he likes taking breaks after long schedules and training sessions as they help him regain his mojo.

Charan was last seen in the Boyapati Srinu-helmed Vineya Vidheya Rama, which did not do well at the box office as it failed to impress the target audience. The film featured Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marked her first collaboration with the ‘Mega bidda’.

The Yevadu star will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. The magnum opus features ‘Young Tiger’ Jr NTR as the parallel lead and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The film has a strong supporting cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR is slated to hit screens 0n January 8, 2021.

Charan is also likely to be a part of Acharya, featuring ‘Chiru’ in the lead. The movie, being directed by ace director Koratala Siva, was supposed to feature Trisha as the leading lady but this plan did not materialise as ‘Lady Superstar’ exited the project due to “creative differences”. The inside talk is that Kajal Aggarwal is likely to be roped in as her replacement.