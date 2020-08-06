Ram Charan to collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj?

It is no secret that Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after young stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys an impressive fan following due to his striking screen presence and remarkable box office stamina. He has starred in well-received films such as Magadheera and Rangasthalam, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. According to several reports, the ‘Mega Power Star’ might soon be teaming up with fast-rising filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual.

The filmmaker has reportedly written a ‘path-breaking’ script the young star that might satisfy a vast section of the audience. An official announcement regarding the Mythri Movie Makers-backed biggie is likely to be made pretty soon.

Lokesh hit the jackpot with the 2019 release Kaithi (starring Karthi), which did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Vijay’s Bigil. He is currently awaiting the release of the much-hyped Master, which features ‘Thalapathy’ in a new avatar. The film was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date once the coronavirus situation improves. The thriller has a strong cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame, and Vishwaroopam actress Andrea Jeremiah.

Coming back to Charan, he was last seen in the Boyapati Sreenu-helmed Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) that failed to live up to expectations. He will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which reunites him with his Magadheera director SS Rajamouli. The film, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has strong patriotic undertones. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Ray Stevenson. RRR is slated to arrive in theatres next year.