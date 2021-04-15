Ram Charan to feature in a rain fight scene in 'Acharya'?

Telugu actor Ram Charan will soon be seen essaying a key role in the eagerly-awaited movie Acharya, which features his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead role. According to several reports, a key scene will feature him in an intense avatar as he locks horns with a foe in the rain. The action block is expected to bring out a different side of his character while giving the masses a big reason to rejoice.



The rain fight sequence was one of the major talking points of the Tamil movie Kaala and upped its recall value big time. Ajith Kumar's Viswasam too featured a similar sequence. It remains to be seen whether the Mega Power Star's reel daredevilry matches the ones seen in the Kollywood biggies.



Acharya is an action drama with political undertones that features Chiranjeevi in the role of a 'saviour', who fights for the rights of the innocent. It has been directed by Koratala Siva, who had previously wielded the microphone for films such as Janatha Garage and Bharat Ane Nenu, and his first movie with the Sye Raa actor.

Also read: Ram Charan wraps up latest schedule of upcoming movie 'Acharya'

The film was to feature Trisha as the leading lady but that did not happen as the Lion star opted out due to 'creative differences'. Chiru soon claimed that she had quit his film to do a project with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Kajal Aggarwal was roped in as her replacement. The cast includes Sonu Sood, Pooja Hegde and Kishore.



Acharya is slated to hit the screens in May.

Charan, meanwhile, will soon be turning his attention to director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The film is a period drama and stars Jr NTR as the parallel lead. It has a star-studded cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Norris. 'Mr C' also has a film with top director Shankar in his kitty.