Ram Charan to Tamannaah: Tollywood stars react to the Vizag Gas Leak incident

At least nine people were killed and hundreds hospitalised on Thursday because of a gas leak at a chemical plant in Vizag , which grabbed a great deal of attention on social media. Several Tollywood stars took to Twitter and urged those affected by the mishap to stay strong in these testing times.
Ram Charan
Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. (Credit: File photo)
Rakul Preet
So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people. (Credit: Twitter/@Rakulpreet)
Kajal Aggarwal
Heartbroken hearing about the #VizagGasLeak deepest condolences to the families of the departed and speediest recoveries to those injured stay strong and be safe my Vizag family! Sending all my love and support.( Credit: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal)
Tamannaah
Woke up to the horrific news of the #VizagGasLeak. My condolences to everyone who lost their families and wishing a speedy recovery to those hospitalised. (Credit: File photo)
Pranitha
#VizagGasLeak news is just heart wrenchingMy prayers with the families of the bereaved.. #PrayForVizag 2020 - I’m just speechless. (Credit: Facebook/PranithSubhash)