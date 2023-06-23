Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl

Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:32 ist
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana with their new-born baby as the leave the Apollo Hospital, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni returned home on Friday with their first baby, a girl. Visuals of the actor and his wife leaving the hospital with their newborn have since gone viral.

In the visuals, Ram Charan can be seen cradling the child in his arms while Upasana stands beside him.  On June 20, Upasana gave birth to their first child at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The arrival of the new member was announced by Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi on his social media.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years and announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

