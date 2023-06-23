Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl

RRR star Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni returned home on Friday with their first baby, a girl. Visuals of the actor and his wife leaving the hospital with their newborn have since gone viral.
In the visuals, Ram Charan can be seen cradling the child in his arms while Upasana stands beside him. On June 20, Upasana gave birth to their first child at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
The arrival of the new member was announced by Ram Charan's father, veteran actor-politician Chiranjeevi on his social media.
Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️
You have spread cheer among the
Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!! 🤗😍
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 20, 2023
Ram and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years and announced their pregnancy in December 2022.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour
James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub
UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study
Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters
Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations
Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single
Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards
TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'
K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out
Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden