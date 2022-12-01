Ram Charan wraps New Zealand schedule of ‘RC 15’

Any update about Telugu superstar Ram Charan keeps social media buzzing. On November 30, the actor took to social media to announce that he has finished the New Zealand schedule of his most-talked-about project RC 15, which is being directed by Shankar and backed by producer Dil Raju.

Reportedly, Shankar has shot some crucial scenes and a song in the beautiful locations of New Zealand. The RRR star took to social media and shared some glimpses from the shoot along with the caption, "And it’s a wrap in New Zealand song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special @kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always."

In the photos, Ram Charan is seen in his ultra-stylish avatar raising the curiosity about his role. If reports are to be believed, the makers spent a whopping Rs 15 crore for this song which is promised to be a visual feast. The music is by S Thaman.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film and the movie also stars Jayaram, Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil in key roles.