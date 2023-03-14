Ram Charan's moving temple travels with him to LA for Oscars

Ram Charan's moving temple travels with him for Oscars

'Wherever I go, my wife and I set up a small temple. It keeps us connected to our energies and to India,' Ram Charan said

  • Mar 14 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 15:07 ist
Earlier, too, Ram Charan's devout disposition has been appreciated by netizens. Credit: IANS Photo

RRR star Ram Charan, who is known to be a very religious man, carries a little portable temple with his favourite deities along with him whenever he travels. The temple went with him even to Los Angeles as he campaigned for the Oscars.

"Wherever I go, my wife and I set up a small temple. It keeps us connected to our energies and to India," Ram Charan says in a video he uploaded on social media. The video shows Ram Charan and his wife Upasana offering prayers to idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman.

 

Earlier, too, Ram Charan's devout disposition has been appreciated by netizens. He had earlier spoken of his annual 'Ayyappa deeksha' or vows, wherein for 40 days, he only dons black clothes, walks barefoot and shuns non-vegetarian food.

