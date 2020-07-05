Ram Madhwani announces second season of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya'

Filmmaker Ram Madhwani has announced season two of Sushmita Sen-starrer series Aarya and said the second installment will see the titular character facing new obstacles.

The Disney+Hotstar series, an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, revolves around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot.

She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

The show—co-created by Madhwani and Sandeep Modi—marked Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem

During an Instagram live session on Saturday, Sen asked Madhwani about the future of Aarya's character and if she would get "more dangerous."

"Does she take control in season two? Let's look at like this, why is it that the audience has loved Aarya so much? It's because of what she wants: to leave the business and protect her children. She then pays the price of what she wants.

"Now in season two, what will she want... the obstacles we are going to put in her way, so that you can root for her more. Watch out for season two," Madhwani said revealing that the team is already working on an idea for the show's sophomore run.

Aarya premiered last month and was well-received for its taut narrative and effective performances. The season one also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary and Sikander Kher.