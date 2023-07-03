Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu’s film titled Skanda

‘Skanda’ is the other name of Lord Karthikeya or Subramanya Swamy.

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 03 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 16:41 ist
Poster of Telugu movie Skanda. Credit: Special Arrangement

Ustaad Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu’s highly anticipated mass action entertainer Boyapati RAPO has now been titled by the makers as Skanda.

Skanda is the other name of Lord Karthikeya or Subramanya Swamy. The Attacker is the tagline of the film, indicating the ferocious nature of the protagonist.

Pothineni took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The title logo has Lord Karthikeya's weapon ‘Vel’ incorporated in it and Ram appears in a mass and rugged avatar. He is seen in an attacking mode, taking on a gang of goons in a pond of the temple. Ram mouths a power-packed dialogue, "Meeru Digithe Oodedundadu... Nenu Digithe Migiledundadu... (Your entry will be futile, but my entry will be devastating)."

Stunt Shiva has choreographed the high-octane fight sequence. S S Thaman's thumping background score adds on to the energetic vibe of the visuals. The title glimpse creates a storm in no time.

The movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen and is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.

Popular actor Sreeleela is the female lead opposite Ram.

Skanda is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

