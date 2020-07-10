'Ramy' renewed for third season on Hulu

Ramy has been renewed for a new season. Credit: IMDb

 Streaming platform Hulu has renewed critically-acclaimed comedy Ramy for a third season.

Created by Egyptian-American actor-comedian Ramy Youssef, the series is loosely based on his life and explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

Youssef writes, stars in and executive produces Ramy. Co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch also executive produce along with Ravi Nandan of A24, Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer.

The renewal comes six weeks after the second season premiered on Hulu, reported Variety.

Youssef won the 2020 Golden Globe for best actor in a television series – musical or comedy for Ramy.

The series also stars Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. Season two featured Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as well.

