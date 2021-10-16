Rana to act in 'Netrikann' director's new film

Rana Daggubati to star in 'Netrikann' director's pan-India movie

The film's script will be penned by the director himself

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 16 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 17:59 ist
Actor Rana Daggubati. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/BollywoodHungama

Actor Rana Daggubati is set to team up with director Milind Rau for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.

Rau, known for directing Tamil films like Netrikann and The House Next Door, has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie.

The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news.

"Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @VISWASANTIPICTS & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH.Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more...," the tweet read.

The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site.

Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the film.

Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Venkatesh  in Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series Ray Donovan for Netflix

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rana Daggubati
Tollywood
Entertainment News
Bollywood films

What's Brewing

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

Activists to perform 'pothole pooja' in Bengaluru

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

NASA asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond

 