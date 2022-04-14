Select guests to be part of Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Ranbir-Alia wedding full schedule out: Select guests invited for nuptials

The 'baraat' will start from the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, and head to Ranbir's Vastu Apartments

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 14 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 12:53 ist
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt during 'Brahmastra' promotions. Credit: PTI Photo

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to exchange wedding vows on Thursday reportedly at 2 p.m. in Vastu Apartments, Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The couple has been very private about their wedding and that reflects in the guest list.

As per media reports, only a handful of 30 to 50 guests, which includes Ranbir and Alia's closest friends and family members have been invited for the star couple's D-Day. The 'baraat' will start from the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow, which is currently under construction, and will head to Ranbir's Vastu Apartments.

The bungalow is named after Ranbir's grandmother Krishna Raj. Prior to the 'phera' ceremony, Ranbir and Alia will also take part in a special pooja. Earlier, a video of Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt losing her cool on the paparazzi emerged on social media.

Shaheen slammed the shutterbugs as she arrived at Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu building.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 