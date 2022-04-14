Neila Devi blesses Ranbir, Alia on their big day

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Kapoor family matriarch Neila Devi blesses star couple

Neila is the late Shammi Kapoor's wife and the last surving member from Raj Kapoor's generation

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 14 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 18:03 ist
Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2018. Credit: IANS Photo/PTI Photo

Neila Devi, the Kapoor family matriarch and the last of Raj Kapoor's generation, was clicked at the wedding venue - Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. She was seen arriving for the wedding ceremony along with her daughter Kanchan.

The mother-daughter duo were seen twinning in shades of green. Neila is the wife of Ranbir's granduncle Shammi Kapoor, who passed away in 2011 shortly after starring with Ranbir in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 musical, Rockstar. Neila and Shammi got married in 1969.

Also Read | Ranbir-Alia wedding: Star couple to pose for photos after 7 pm, says security team

Other guests in attendance included Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, his sibling Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and director Luv

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranbir Kapoor
alia bhatt
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

 