Ranbir-Alia wedding: Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law in new photos

The latest photos from Ranbir and Alia's wedding show filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the Raazi star's father, hugging his son-in-law.

Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt, took to her Instagram and shared two adorable pictures of the two gentlemen hugging each other. She wrote in the caption, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?"

Ranbir and Alia, began dating while working on Brahmastra, tied the knot on April 14.